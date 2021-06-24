JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 94,506 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $67,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.06 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

