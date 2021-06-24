JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 150,839 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Athene worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,800 shares of company stock worth $4,331,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

