JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 250,850 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Utz Brands worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

