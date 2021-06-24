JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.62 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.