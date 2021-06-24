JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Atkore worth $23,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Atkore by 166.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.47 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.