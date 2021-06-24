JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 863.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $22,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87.

