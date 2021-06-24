Jupiter Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.22 million and $1.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.