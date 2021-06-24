KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The firm has a market cap of $682.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19.

In related news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,577 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

