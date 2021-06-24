KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 907,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of KAR Auction Services worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.