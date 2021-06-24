Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,335. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.