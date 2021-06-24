Kathleen Mason Sells 250 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $14,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $13,000.00.
NYSE GCO opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
