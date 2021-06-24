Kathleen Mason Sells 250 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $14,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $13,000.00.

NYSE GCO opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

