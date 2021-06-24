KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

