KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

