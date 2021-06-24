KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $375.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.25. The stock has a market cap of $371.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.