KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

