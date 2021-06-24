KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.23 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

