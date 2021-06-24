KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.