KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $549.85 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.17 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,148 shares of company stock worth $37,318,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

