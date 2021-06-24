Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.