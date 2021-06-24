Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $40,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,561 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

K traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

