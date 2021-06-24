Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €108.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of SAE traded down €7.70 ($9.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €156.80 ($184.47). 173,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -134.48. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €97.90 ($115.18) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is €164.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

