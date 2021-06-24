Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue cut Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $92.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

