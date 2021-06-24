KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,647,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $152,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

