Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 232,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,164. The stock has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.91. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.20.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

