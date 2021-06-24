Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.78. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $101.80.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

