Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.66.

TSE K opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Insiders sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

