Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

