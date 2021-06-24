Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating. The company traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 1890314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.26.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

