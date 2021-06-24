KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 210,066 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

