Klever 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.62 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $223.09 million and $3.62 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00099396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00162617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.66 or 0.99852802 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

