KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.91

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 1623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 191,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

