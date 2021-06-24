Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,042,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

