Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,042,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KOD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
