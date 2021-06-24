Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 63,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,699,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.27 million, a PE ratio of -178.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

