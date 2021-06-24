Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 63,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,699,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $772.27 million, a PE ratio of -178.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
