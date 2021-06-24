Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Shares of SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

