Korea Investment CORP Sells 26,900 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,017. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

CBOE opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.