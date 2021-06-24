Korea Investment CORP Sells 64,400 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.