Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.