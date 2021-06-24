Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $239.70 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

