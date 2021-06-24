Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 498,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.