Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KFY. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.32. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

