Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.12, but opened at $67.99. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 1,937 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.32.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

