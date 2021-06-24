Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

KRON opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -6.36.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

