Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

KRON stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

