Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Down 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $617,987.83 and $26,816.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,575,892 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

