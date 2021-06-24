Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.87). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.86), with a volume of 53,612 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

