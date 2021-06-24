Lcnb Corp Buys 240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.89. 154,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,675,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

