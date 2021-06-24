Lcnb Corp Buys 920 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,160. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

