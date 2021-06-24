Lcnb Corp Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,446,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 139.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 97,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 56,744 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.12. 404,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,776,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.