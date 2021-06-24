Lcnb Corp Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 84,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,890,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

