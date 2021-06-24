Lcnb Corp Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. 109,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,726,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

